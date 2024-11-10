Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 1,169 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.96. 6,267,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,819. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

