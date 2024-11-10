Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 3,296 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.08. The stock had a trading volume of 895,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,801. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $282.59 and a 1-year high of $408.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $383.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

