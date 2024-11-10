Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $275,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 327.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.12. 26,597,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,432,066. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.76 and its 200-day moving average is $211.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $166.79 and a twelve month high of $238.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

