Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $425,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 237,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.32.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.04. 20,152,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,639,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

