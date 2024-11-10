Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,200 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FI traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,641. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.42 and a 1 year high of $212.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.37 and a 200-day moving average of $166.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,890 shares of company stock valued at $46,968,117. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

