Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 762,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,322,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $74,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,272,000 after buying an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after acquiring an additional 523,467 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 494,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9,744.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 461,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,614,000 after purchasing an additional 456,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.88. 4,093,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,096. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.