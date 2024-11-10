Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRNA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.18.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.83. 13,561,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,079. Moderna has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna will post -9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,184 shares of company stock valued at $238,531. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

