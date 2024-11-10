Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Masimo were worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 47.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 5,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.67.

Shares of MASI opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.01 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $81.82 and a 1 year high of $173.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

