Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises about 2.3% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $353,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average is $159.76. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

