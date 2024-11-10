Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16, reports. The business had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 million.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

GLUE stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.30. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monte Rosa Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 9,269 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $57,097.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,231,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,388,516.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,773,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,573,438. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLUE

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.