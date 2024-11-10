Moonbeam Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 13% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 29% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $178.43 million and $18.98 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00040941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00006814 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,145,153,872 coins and its circulating supply is 916,180,475 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

