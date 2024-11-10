Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QTWO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Q2 from $76.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Get Q2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $102.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -107.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. Q2 has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,376,446.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,671.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $102,716.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 227,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,376,446.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,699. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 7,878.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 108.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.