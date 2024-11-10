MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $116,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. YCG LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 107,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $240,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 13.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $18.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $594.00. 781,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,003. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $631.70.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $640.00 to $662.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.