Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading 23.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report) shares rose 23.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 96,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
Muscle Maker Stock Up 23.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $120.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.11.
Muscle Maker Company Profile
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Muscle Maker
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.