Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Health Trends in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

