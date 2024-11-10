NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life (LON:NBDX) Plans Dividend of $0.01

NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life (LON:NBDX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life Stock Performance

Shares of NBDX stock opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Friday. NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.70 ($0.01). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £287,495.00 and a P/E ratio of 6.50.

NB Distressed Debt Inv Extended Life Company Profile

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

