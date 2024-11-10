NEAR Protocol Price Tops $4.88 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.95 billion and approximately $673.78 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.88 or 0.00006062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00040829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,219,596,568 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,906,155 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,219,505,759 with 1,217,906,155 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.73814834 USD and is up 7.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 462 active market(s) with $444,401,469.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.