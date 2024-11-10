Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Neonode in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Neonode alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NEON

Neonode Stock Down 10.2 %

NEON opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.93. Neonode has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 70.81% and a negative net margin of 252.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neonode will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neonode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.