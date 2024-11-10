Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after buying an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,214,488,000 after buying an additional 83,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,112 shares of company stock valued at $169,954,456 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $795.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $670.54. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.35 and a fifty-two week high of $799.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.