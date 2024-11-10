Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Insider Sells $179,200.00 in Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,075.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 104.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Citigroup cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

