Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Receives C$68.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$62.71 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$39.96 and a 52-week high of C$81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.78. The firm has a market cap of C$72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.04. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of C$6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 5.509887 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.62%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

