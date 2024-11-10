NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Raised by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMB Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24,842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

NEE stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

