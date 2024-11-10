Noble Family Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $398.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,685. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $276.09 and a 52-week high of $399.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.05 and a 200 day moving average of $360.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

