Noble Family Wealth LLC Invests $213,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,513,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 177.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Coca-Cola by 113.1% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 14,719,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,338,074. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $275.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

