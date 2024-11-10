Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.80 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

NAK stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $259.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Northern Dynasty Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $4,228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 10,330,688 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 999,891 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

