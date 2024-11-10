Numbers Protocol (NUM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $783,360.65

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Numbers Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.56 million and $783,360.65 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Numbers Protocol has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 710,179,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 710,179,226 with 700,116,242 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.0427052 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $653,946.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

