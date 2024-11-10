Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.45 and traded as high as C$1.50. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 107,682 shares.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.45. The firm has a market cap of C$113.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

