Orthofix Medical’s (OFIX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.48. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,694,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,995,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 11.0% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,368,665 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 333,364 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 31.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,556,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,894,000 after purchasing an additional 609,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,008,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

