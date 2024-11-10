Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) versus OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Head-To-Head Review

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and OncoCyte”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million ($6.00) -4.45 OncoCyte $1.50 million 32.09 -$27.78 million N/A N/A

Oruka Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OncoCyte.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% OncoCyte -3,558.46% -149.88% -45.79%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oruka Therapeutics and OncoCyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 OncoCyte 0 2 2 0 2.50

Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $43.17, indicating a potential upside of 61.79%. OncoCyte has a consensus target price of $4.06, indicating a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than OncoCyte.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats OncoCyte on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test. It also provides testing services for biomarker discovery, assay design and development, clinical trial support, and various biomarker tests. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (Bio-Rad) to collaborate in the development and the commercialization of research use only and in vitro diagnostics kitted transplant products using Bio-Rad's ddPCR instruments and reagents. OncoCyte Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

