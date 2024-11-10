Oxbow Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 488,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the period.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Increases Dividend

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is a boost from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.