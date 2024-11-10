Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,586 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $24,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,929,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 541,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,870,000 after acquiring an additional 536,715 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

COWZ stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

