Paula Green Sells 5,519 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $246,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Paula Green sold 1,057 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $43,928.92.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Paula Green sold 3,310 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $143,025.10.

On Friday, September 20th, Paula Green sold 297 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $13,941.18.

TWST stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 29.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after buying an additional 86,399 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $43,992,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.9% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

