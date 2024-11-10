PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

PC Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PC Connection to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.63. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $77.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNXN

About PC Connection

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.