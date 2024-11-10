PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

PCM Fund stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

