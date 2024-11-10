PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
PCM Fund Price Performance
PCM Fund stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.15.
PCM Fund Company Profile
