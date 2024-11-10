Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires 1,121 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,437 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.5% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of V opened at $307.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.95 and its 200 day moving average is $274.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.97 and a 12-month high of $311.15. The company has a market capitalization of $561.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
