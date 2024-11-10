Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
NASDAQ PRFT opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. Perficient has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $76.01.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
