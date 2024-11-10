Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $75.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. Perficient has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $76.01.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Perficient Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Perficient by 156.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 2,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.