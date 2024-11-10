Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Perion Network from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Perion Network stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Perion Network by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $204,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

