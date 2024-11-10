Petards Group (LON:PEG) Stock Price Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 95,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Petards Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.46 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.78.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

