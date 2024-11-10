Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.340-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. 203,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.38. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.00 million, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on PAHC. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PAHC

Insider Transactions at Phibro Animal Health

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.