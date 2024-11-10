PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie Sells 50,000 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$492,250.00.

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 0.6 %

PHX stock opened at C$9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.44. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$7.91 and a 12 month high of C$10.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$462.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.32.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

