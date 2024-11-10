PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

