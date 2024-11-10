PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PNI opened at $7.45 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

