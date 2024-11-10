Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.46 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 127.12% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Playtika updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Playtika Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

PLTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

