Ponke (PONKE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38.96 Million

Ponke (PONKE) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Ponke has a market cap of $241.02 million and approximately $38.96 million worth of Ponke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ponke has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One Ponke token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ponke

Ponke launched on December 22nd, 2023. Ponke’s total supply is 555,544,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,863,331 tokens. Ponke’s official Twitter account is @ponkesol. The official website for Ponke is www.ponke.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ponke

According to CryptoCompare, “Ponke (PONKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Ponke has a current supply of 555,544,226. The last known price of Ponke is 0.50102119 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $38,495,281.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ponke.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ponke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ponke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ponke using one of the exchanges listed above.

