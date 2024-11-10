Privium Fund Management B.V. Acquires 3,358 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $19,805,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 100.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 48.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

RNA opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.91. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $225,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $670,167.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $225,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at $670,167.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 13,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $578,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,792. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,543 shares of company stock worth $5,782,042. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

