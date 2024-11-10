Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys Shares of 48,834 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 48,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,441,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $9,086,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,051,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,000 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $3,641,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 521,665 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WVE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James raised Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $16.44 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Gsk acquired 2,791,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 364,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,768. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

