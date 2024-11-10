Privium Fund Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 716,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Arhaus Price Performance

ARHS stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $319.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.94 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

