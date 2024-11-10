Privium Fund Management B.V. Purchases 5,900 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.8% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $1,005,870.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,282.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.53. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

