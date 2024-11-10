Proficio Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 476.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704,887 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $67,803,000 after buying an additional 127,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

