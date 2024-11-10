Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $107.01 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 10.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $107,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 479,796 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,843.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 229,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

